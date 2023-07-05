Glens Falls Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a string of car break-ins throughout the city this spring.

On June 23, Glens Falls Police arrested Ryan Brown, 36, of Ogden Street in Glens Falls, related to multiple larcenies from vehicles throughout the city that took place in April through June of 2023.

Brown was charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors that stemmed from multiple separate incidents, the press materials said.

According to police, multiple items were stolen from victims' vehicles that were parked overnight and Brown was subsequently found with multiple stolen credit cards, social security cards, New York State licenses, wallets and purses belonging to the victims of the larcenies.

Police said, Brown also allegedly used the stolen credit cards at businesses in Glens Falls and others just outside of the city.

Brown was charged with 10 felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, 14 felony counts of criminal possession of stolen property, 11 misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and four trespassing violations.

Police said additional charges are pending in the investigation of the stolen credit cards being used by Brown.

He was arrested and arraigned in Glens Falls City Court on June 23 and sent to Warren County Jail due to lack of bail pending future court appearances.

The Post-Star will have more on this as events warrant.