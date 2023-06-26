Amtrak has suspended its Adirondack service between Albany and Montreal, cutting in half the number of daily passenger trains coming through the Glens Falls region.

The Adirondack trains, which run as numbers 68 and 69, are suspended until further notice, according to Amtrak Lead Public Relations Specialist Kelly Just. The suspension is due to reduced speed regulations implemented by Canadian National because of heat, Just said.

That leaves only the Ethan Allen service running through Amtrak’s Fort Edward and Saratoga Springs stations. The Ethan Allen runs to and from Burlington, Vermont.

A number of state and national public officials serving upstate New York expressed concern about the loss of service on Monday.

“I’m deeply concerned by Amtrak’s decision to suspend the Montreal-New York Adirondack rail line service,” state Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said in a press release. “We only recently returned to normal cross-border travel and activity, and suspending this service undoes those efforts and threatens our local economy.”

Adirondack service to Montreal was suspended during the pandemic and didn’t return until this past April.

“We need a way forward and are in active communication,” Gary Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “One would have thought that three years of shutdown provided ample time to address any needs and concerns. We hope a resolution can be worked out that avoids a lengthy suspension.”

It is unclear how long the suspension of service will last. Amtrak’s website is still showing tickets to Montreal available for purchase as early as this coming Sunday.

Adirondack trains will continue to run between New York and Albany during the suspension. The shutdown north of Albany leaves stations in Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Port Henry, Westport, Port Kent, Plattsburgh and Rouses Point with no Amtrak service.