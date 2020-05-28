Absent state guidance, upstate regions unsure of Phase 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

ALBANY – Several regions of upstate New York, including the Mohawk Valley and North Country, had planned to move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday – but local officials say a lack of guidance from the state and vague comments Thursday afternoon from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo have left them uncertain about how or when they can move forward.

As confusion has surrounded the reopening process across the state, the upstate regions that have been in Phase 1 of reopening since May 15 had looked forward to opening hair salons, retail stores, real estate businesses and other services on Friday. But as of Thursday afternoon, the five regions that would be eligible to move forward had not received firm instruction from the state about the rules and regulations for the second phase — or even confirmation that they could move into Phase 2 as planned.

Ahead of Phase 1, the state released detailed guidance on the NY Forward website noting exactly which businesses were able to reopen and what safety precautions were needed to keep the spread of the virus low. But no such instruction for Phase 2 was available less than 12 hours before five regions of upstate New York – the Mohawk Valley, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and central New York – believed they were set to move on to Phase 2.