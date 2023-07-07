Paving to start in Chestertown

CHESTER — Motorists should be advised that paving will begin the week of Monday, July 10 on Warren County Route 19, also known as Olmstedville Road, near the hamlet of Pottersville in the town of Chester.

This resurfacing is part of the ongoing rehabilitation project between Hidden Lake Road and the Essex County line that began in April, and is expected to be complete this fall. Drivers should expect additional delays and should reduce speed in work zones.

North Elba paving to close lane

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that a 1.2-mile stretch of State Route 73 between Upper Cascade Lake and Bobsled Run Road in the Town of North Elba, Essex County, will be reduced to a single lane with alternating flows of traffic controlled by flaggers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 11, to facilitate a paving project.

All work is weather dependent and paving could continue through the remainder of the week if inclement weather occurs. Motorists should plan accordingly and be prepared for delays.

Hartford band to present concert

HARTFORD — The Hartford Community Band will present “Broadway Bound!” an evening of music from that famous thoroughfare on July 11 on the lawn of the Hartford Baptist Church, Main Street in Hartford.

The concert is free and begins at 6:30 p.m.

Hartford Boy Scout Troop 40 will be selling hot dogs, popcorn and cold beverages. This season, the band is raffling a handmade, patriotic quilt. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at each concert. Drawing will take place at the Aug. 29 concert. You do not need to be present to win. Visit the Hartford Community Band Facebook page to see a picture of the quilt and concert schedule.