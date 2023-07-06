Two men charged in separate burglaries

Two men were arrested in connection with separate burglary incidents in Corinth and Whitehall.

On Tuesday at 1:29 a.m., New York State Police responded to a home in Corinth for the reports of a burglary in progress.

Police said Peter W. Winslow II, 40, of Corinth, forcibly entered the home, caused damage and then allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with the resident inside.

He left the home before police arrived, but was located nearby and arrested.

Winslow was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance to appear at the Corinth Town Court on July 11.

On July 1 at 9:35 a.m., troopers were called to a residence in Whitehall for reports of copper pipes being stolen from the plumbing of the home. On arrival, troopers located Matthew R. Austin, 25, of Granville hiding within the residence. The investigation determined Austin was in the unoccupied house without permission and responsible for the reported damages. The missing copper pipes were found nearby, along with Austin’s personal belongings.

Austin was charged with second-degree burglary. He was transported to the Greenwich state police station for processing and then turned over to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

Moreau traffic stop leads to drug arrestsMOREAU — Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Moreau last week.

State police stopped a vehicle on Spier Falls Road at about 1:47 p.m. on June 29 for traffic violations. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Queensbury resident Christopher S. Wern and police determined that he did not have a valid driver’s license, according to a news release.

Police said the passenger was uncooperative and provided false identifying information but was later identified as 29-year-old Fort Ann resident Alexa M. Scott. It was determined that Scott had an outstanding warrant for her arrest in Moreau Town Court.

Police said drug paraphernalia was in plain sight within the vehicle. Wern and Scott were arrested and Scott allegedly resisted arrest.

Both allegedly had controlled substances and Scott had felony-weight narcotics.

Wern and Scott were transported to the state police Wilton station for processing.

Wern was charged with misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Wern was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Moreau Town Court on July 19.

Scott was charged with felony counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree bail jumping, as well as misdemeanors including second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and false personation.

Scott was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.