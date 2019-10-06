New York Lottery logo

Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-4-9, Late: 5-3-5

Win-4: Early: 5-7-2-1, Late: 9-5-8-7

Pick 10: 9-10-14-28-31-33-35-43-46-51-60-61-62-63-68-70-76-78-79-80

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 3-8-12-22-24

Powerball: 6-14-36-51-54, Powerball: 04, Powerplay: x2

Lotto: 9-22-32-45-54-59, Bonus: 24

