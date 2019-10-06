Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-4-9, Late: 5-3-5
Win-4: Early: 5-7-2-1, Late: 9-5-8-7
Pick 10: 9-10-14-28-31-33-35-43-46-51-60-61-62-63-68-70-76-78-79-80
Saturday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 3-8-12-22-24
Powerball: 6-14-36-51-54, Powerball: 04, Powerplay: x2
Lotto: 9-22-32-45-54-59, Bonus: 24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.