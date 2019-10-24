New York Lottery logo

Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-8-2, Late: 2-3-0

Win-4: Early: 0-7-4-0, Late: 6-7-9-5

Pick 10: 1-2-3-14-17-20-21-31-35-39-42-56-62-63-69-70-72-75-78-79

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 1-18-24-27-37

New York Lotto: 7-10-12-40-49-58, Bonus: 24

Powerball: 5-12-50-61-69, Powerball: 23, Powerplay: x2

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

