Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-0-6, Late: xxx

Win-4: Early: 7-0-1-2, Late: xxxx

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 5-8-26-33-39

New York Lotto: 6-12-15-24-31-42 Bonus: 52

Powerball: 3-32-34-42-61   Powerball: 07, Powerplay: x2

