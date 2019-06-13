Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-3-3, Late: xxx
Win-4: Early: 2-1-6-7, Late: xxxx
Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 17-20-29-34-36
New York Lotto: 17-21-22-32-37-41 Bonus: 58
Powerball: 5-35-38-42-57 Powerball: 13, Powerplay: x2
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.