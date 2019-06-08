Numbers Early: 6-6-9, Late: 0-6-9
Win-4 Early: 5-7-5-7, Late: 1-0-0-8
Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 6-10-15-21-39
Mega Millions: 17-19-27-40-68, Mega Ball: 02, Megaplier: x3
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
