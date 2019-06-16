Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-3-3, Late: xxx
Win-4: Early: 6-6-5-6, Late: xxxx
Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Saturday’s Late Numbers Take 5: 1-21-29-32-37
Powerball: 8-11-14-16-49 Powerball: 14, Powerplay: x3
Lotto: 3-14-20-21-24-34, Bonus: 52
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.