Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-6-3, Late: xxx
Win-4: Early: 3-8-9-7, Late: xxxxx
Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Saturday’s Late Numbers Take 5: 6-7-14-20-34
Powerball: 9-13-42-48-60 Powerball: 18, Powerplay: x2
Lotto: 5-6-14-37-47-52, Bonus: 57
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.