New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 14
Monday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-1-4, Late: 9-0-0

Win-4: Early: 1-7-5-0, Late: 9-6-5-9

Cash 4 Life: 18-20-45-57-60, Cash Ball: 4

Pick 10: 1-10-12-15-16-22-25-30-35-37-48-50-53-57-59-60-65-67-77-79

Take Five: 12-22-23-30-33

