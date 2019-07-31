Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-7-9, Late: 5-1-0
Win 4: Early: 8-0-8-2, Late: 9-6-7-3
Pick 10: 3-6-14-15-16-17-25-33-38-42-43-49-52-54-62-63-67-69-76-79
Tuesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 5-6-19-36-37
Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.
