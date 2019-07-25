Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-6-2, Late: xxx
Win-4: Early: 0-4-4-5, Late: xxxxx
Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 5-6-17-25-31
New York Lotto: 14-21-22-27-44-48, Bonus: 52
Powerball: 22-29-35-53-56 Powerball: 13, Powerplay: x2
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
