Saturday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers Early: 0-9-1, Late: 5-4-1

Win-4 Early: 9-7-7-3, Late: 5-7-4-6

Pick 10: 1-4-11-12-14-21-27-29-30-38-40-42-43-50-51-58-68-69-78-80

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 01-02-04-11-30

Mega Millions: 16-18-28-33-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: x3

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments