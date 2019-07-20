Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 0-9-1, Late: 5-4-1
Win-4 Early: 9-7-7-3, Late: 5-7-4-6
Pick 10: 1-4-11-12-14-21-27-29-30-38-40-42-43-50-51-58-68-69-78-80
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 01-02-04-11-30
Mega Millions: 16-18-28-33-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: x3
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.