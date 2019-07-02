Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-3-2, Late: xxx

Win 4: Early: 0-7-6-7, Late: xxxxx

Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 8-21-22-25-27

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments