Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-4-6 Late: xxx
Win-4: Early: 8-5-5-9 Late: xxxx
Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 8-20-24-27-30
Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-4-6 Late: xxx
Win-4: Early: 8-5-5-9 Late: xxxx
Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 8-20-24-27-30
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.