Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-6-7, Late: xxx

Win-4: Early: 4-2-1-8, Late: xxxxx

Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 16-22-28-30-31

Powerball: 5-26-36-64-69 Powerball: 19, Powerplay: x3

Lotto: 12-15-30-32-51-58, Bonus: 31

