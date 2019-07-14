Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-5-7, Late: xxx

Win-4: Early: 8-7-6-5, Late: xxxx

Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 7-14-18-30-37

Powerball: 13-23-32-35-68 Powerball: 21, Powerplay: x3

Lotto: 9-12-14-21-44-55, Bonus: 06

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments