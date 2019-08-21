{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-6-0, Late: 9-5-6

Win 4: Early: 2-2-2-7, Late: 0-2-8-7

Pick 10: 12-17-21-24-27-30-36-39-40-43-47-54-58-59-61-64-66-70-74-79

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 2-8-9-21-35

Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

