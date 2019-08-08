Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-9-1, Late: xxx
Win-4: Early: 3-7-7-6, Late: xxxxx
Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 03-11-19-31-35
New York Lotto: 3-12-27-40-48-57, Bonus: 26
Powerball: 8-32-47-53-59 Powerball: 03, Powerplay: x3
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.