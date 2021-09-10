New York State Fair reviewing smoking policy after marijuana 'was an issue'

There could be changes coming to the New York State Fair's smoking policy.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is directing the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to conduct a review of fairs in New York. One part of the review will examine the state fair's smoking policy.

The existing smoking policy prohibits smoking in certain areas of the fair, including all buildings, picnic areas, the midway and kiddieland. The ban also applies to the grassy area at Chevy Court, the 9/11 and veterans memorials and the State Park at the Fair.

According to the policy, smoking is permitted at the fair "in other general areas that are not prohibited by New York State Law."

The impetus for the review is the legalization of marijuana in New York. Prior to the fair, it was announced that marijuana could be smoked on the fairgrounds.

State Fair Director Troy Waffner told The Citizen on Thursday that because tobacco products can be smoked at the fairgrounds, marijuana smoking was permitted.

"That was an issue this year," Waffner said.