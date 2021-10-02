New York Air Brake cuts 125 jobs in Watertown

WATERTOWN — A company founded in Watertown 130 years ago is dealing a major blow to the regional economy.

New York Air Brake announced Wednesday it will cut 125 jobs from its manufacturing plant in Watertown, focusing instead on machining. The move is part of a company-wide realignment, including opening a new plant in Mexico and shifting capacity at plants in Missouri and North Carolina. The layoffs will begin to take effect in early 2022.

“For us to produce in upstate New York and ship across that border and try to integrate more closely with our customers is unsustainable for us,” CEO Ulisses Camilo said in a virtual press conference with reporters, adding more of the company's clients have also moved to Mexico.

New York Air Brake has operated in Jefferson County since its founding more than 130 years ago. It has changed ownership over that time, now a subsidiary of German company Knorr-Bremse.

New York Air Brake said about 275 jobs will remain in Watertown.