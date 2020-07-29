New weights approved for wrestling

• Three years after implementing statewide limits on pitch counts in high school baseball, NYSPHSAA is revising its stance. While pitch limits will still be in place moving forward, maximum pitch counts will now be determined on a month-by-month basis.

Under the original rule, which was approved prior to the spring 2017 season, there was a 105-pitch limit during the regular season and 125-pitch limit during sectionals, with a corresponding rule for rest time required based on the amount of pitches thrown.

Beginning with the 2021 season, there will be an 85-pitch limit for games played in March, a 105-pitch limit for games in April, and a 125-pitch limit for May games.

"By creating a transitional period during the regular season, it would take into account both the physical and mental health and well-being of pitchers by providing the opportunity to increase their workload over time up to the max pitch count of 125 in a regular season game setting," the state baseball committee wrote in its proposal.

• This upcoming 2020-21 season, high school hockey will re-adopt a 17-minute period format that includes two-minute minor penalties, five-minute major penalties, and 10-minute misconducts.