The Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center to provide 90-minute guided trolley tours of historic Saratoga Springs.

The tour will capture the charm of Saratoga’s past with the comforting travel of today. The trolleys have authentic wooden seating, decorative etched glass windows, and air-conditioning

“This informative and entertaining riding tour includes historic sights and points of interest along Broadway, North Broadway, Skidmore campus, High Rock Park for a mineral water tasting, the Saratoga Race Course, and more,” said Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center Director Karen Verrigni.

The 28-passenger trolleys are wheelchair accessible.

Tours will be from Tuesday through Thursday during the entire month of August.

Tours will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $25.00 per person.