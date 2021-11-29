New report shows tobacco companies targeting certain groups in the Adirondacks

Last month, the North Country Healthy Heart Network released a report that showed smoking rates are going up in some areas, while decreasing in others.

Program coordinator Joseph Boswell of the North Country Healthy Heart Network hopes to create awareness and educate smokers on fighting back against big tobacco companies.

Just last year, the state Department of Health found that less than 3% of high school students smoked. According to Boswell, that means without vaping coming into play, we were on track to becoming a tobacco-free generation by the year 2035.

“When these 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds now are 25, 30, 40 years old, later on down the line, we’re gonna have another generation that is hooked to nicotine/tobacco. It starts off young, and then it continues and follows them through their life," said Boswell, who has been living in the North Country for over 10 years.

Big tobacco companies in the North Country are targeting different communities to get people to try a tobacco product. This includes black and brown communities, Native Americans, and blue collar workers. Boswell said those who pick up a cigarette or start vaping are more likely to have significant mental health issues.

Boswell added that not everyone is self-reporting their tobacco usage.

"We know that high school and middle schoolers are using e-cigarettes a lot more than maybe they’re self-reporting. That’s another additional … with some of this data, especially with youth, is that the true data that people are self-disclosing that they are utilizing?” Boswell said.

He urges people to speak out about their tobacco usage. The North Country Healthy Heart Network works with the New York state quitline to help people looking to quit.

