New Event Calendar coming to PostStar.com!

Greetings!

The Post-Star is excited to announce a new calendar is coming soon to Poststar.com. This new user-friendly and reader-friendly calendar will allow you to submit your events directly onto the website or upgrade your event listing to syndicate it across dozens of other events websites. It also allows premium listings to be featured on the home page and Entertainment sections of our website in addition to the Events page. This gives your event the opportunity to be seen by more local eyes.

We would also like to inform you that your upcoming event will be migrated to the new platform. Within the next 1-2 weeks, you will receive an email similar to the attached image from noreply@evvnt.com.

Your event will post to the new platform automatically. We do invite you to follow the link in coming that email to set up your new account, review and edit event information, or post new events going forward.

The new calendar will go live between 3/19-3/24. We’re excited to enhance our ability to be the hub for things to do in Glens Falls.

- Your Friends at The Post-Star

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0