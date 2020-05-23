New England Catholics look forward to celebrating Mass again

In Bangor, Eastern Maine Medical Center had just one patient each day. Cases peaked there at seven earlier this month.

Maine reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Saturday. That brings the total number of deaths to 77 and the total number of people who have tested positive to over 2,000, the Maine Center for Disease Control said.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts' long-term care facilities are facing a Monday deadline to test at least 90% of their residents and staff for the coronavirus in order to qualify for certain state funding.

Long-term care facilities that meet that benchmark by Monday can qualify for a piece of $130 million in emergency state funds.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health told The Cape Cod Times that it would not be able to provide that the number of facilities that have met the testing requirement until after May 25.

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has already provided roughly $260 million in nursing home funding since the beginning of the virus crisis, the newspaper reported.