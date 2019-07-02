LAKE PLACID — The Adirondacks have become the world’s leader in hiking challenges, but the latest one is still sure to bring a smile to plenty of people’s faces.
The ADK6Pack requires hikers to scale six different mountains within the Blue Line and then visit a locally owned brewery associated with each mountain. Two of the hikes are in the Tri-Lakes area, three are in the eastern Adirondacks, and one is in the southwest part of the park.
The hiking challenge totals 32 miles and more than 7,000 of elevation gain as hikers tackle Scarface, Cat, Poke-O-Moonshine, Pharaoh, Bald and Bear Den mountains. Hikers of Bear Den will then go to either the Lake Placid Pub and Brewery or Big Slide Brewery in Lake Placid; Scarface will lead to a beer at the new Ray Brook Brewhouse; Bolton Landing Brewery can be visited after hiking Cat Mountain; Pharaoh Mountain can be followed up at Paradox Brewery; hikers of Bald Mountain can then go to the Fulton Chain Craft Brewery; and after a trip up the Poke-O-Moonshine fire tower, backpackers can relax at Ausable Brewing Company.
Challenge organizer Pat Barczys said he wanted to spread hikers out and incentivize them with a more complete experience.
“I wanted to create a unique Adirondack experience featuring lesser known peaks and awesome local craft breweries,” Barczys wrote in an email. “I’m hopeful it will entice beginners and skilled hikers to enjoy what the Adirondacks offer.
“This challenge is about the experience of climbing a mountain then rewarding yourself with a craft beer with friends. It’s about both the accomplishment and overall experience.”
To complete the challenge, hikers need to complete all six hikes after July 1 this year and then visit each brewery. Hikers are not required to purchase a drink at each brewery.
Those who complete the challenge will receive a patch and sticker after submitting their registration form.
He plans to run a winter version of the challenge from Dec. 21 to March 21 each winter.
For more information, including trail info and the registration form, go to www.adk6pack.com.
