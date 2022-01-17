Nelson, Cizikas help Islanders hand Flyers 8th straight loss

NEW YORK — Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored less than three minutes apart in the second period and the New York Islanders beat Philadelphia 4-1 on Monday night, handing the Flyers their eighth straight loss.

Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin also scored, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots to help the Islanders get their fifth win in seven games (5-1-1). New York coach Barry Trotz was back on the bench after missing three games, the last two in COVID-19 protocols.

Sorokin had eight saves in the first period, 12 in the second and six in the third to improve to 6-0-1 with a 1.50 goals-against average in seven career games against the Flyers. He is 10-7-5 on the season.

Travis Konecny scored and Martin Jones finished with 27 saves for the Flyers, who are 0-6-2 during their losing streak.

The Islanders led 2-1 after two periods, and Beauvillier added to the advantage as he knocked in a loose puck in front at 4:44 of the third. Nelson had an assist on the play for his first multipoint game since he scored twice against Calgary on Nov. 20 in the first game at UBS Arena. He had one goal and one assist while playing in seven games since then.

SHARKS 6, KINGS 2: Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings.

Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission.

AVALANCHE 4, WILD 3, SO: Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and Colorado beat Minnesota for its 14th straight home win.

Kuemper was injured when Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway ran into him in the crease and knocked him down. He remained in the game until he was replaced by Francouz with 10:34 left in the second period.

RED WINGS 3, SABRES 2, OT: Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime, giving Detroit the win before a sparse crowd in Buffalo.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, who beat Buffalo for the second time in three days. Alex Nedelkovic made 26 saves.

COYOTES 5, CANADIENS 2: Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and Arizona stretched Montreal's losing streak to six games.

Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes, who were without coach Andre Tourigny and four players due to COVID-19 protocols. Clayton Keller added a an empty-net goal and Karel Vejmelka had 24 saves.

KRAKEN 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, SO: Ryan Donato got the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and Seattle snapped its nine-game losing streak with a win over Chicago.

Donato scored at 2:02 of the third to pull the Kraken even at 2. Donato also converted in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — put the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury.

