Need for elementary associate principal mulled by Cambridge board

CAMBRIDGE — School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell and Elementary Associate Principal Jerry Gibson argued in favor of keeping an associate principal position during Thursday’s school board meeting.

Gibson was hired in 2019 for a position that was expected to be transitional as Elementary Principal Colleen Lester approached retirement, Silvernell said. Lester announced her retirement last fall. Gibson will replace her as of July 1, at an annual salary of $98,000.

“There are a wide array of issues as we come out of COVID,” Silvernell said. “The students and staff need support for mental wellness and achievement gaps.”

One of Gibson’s duties as associate principal was overseeing special education. Gibson was able to bring six special education students at out-of-district programs back to CCS, Silvernell said. The cost of the programs was state-aided, but “it’s better for the kids to stay here,” he said. “We need a student services director, but that position was abolished 10 years ago.”

Gibson said he’s designing a program to keep students at CCS that “requires a great deal of oversight. We have 53 students that are potentially special ed,” up from five or six referrals in his first year at the school.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in need. If kids are struggling academically and emotionally, we refer them” for services, he said. “It takes a ton of parent communication.”

Part of a principal’s job is overseeing and evaluating teachers. Silvernell noted that many of the district’s teachers are expected to retire in the next four to six years and the new teachers will need more support.

“I was doing administration of special education before Jerry came in,” Lester said. “If Jerry were alone having to do special education, I don’t see how he could run all the meetings and be principal. We’d have special education teachers but not the administration piece.”

Some general education students are struggling because of how much school they missed during the pandemic. The school doesn’t want to classify them as special education just so they can get services, she said.

School board member Neil Gifford was concerned that the Cambridge Faculty Association had sent out an email suggesting that the board was considering abolishing the associate principal’s position when, to his knowledge, the board had had no such discussion. Silvernell replied that the position was intended to be temporary.

If the school makes the associate principal’s position permanent, “are we making a long-term solution to a short-term situation?” school board member Shay Price asked. “What’s our recovery time (from the pandemic)?”

“The lack of a pupil services director is a problem we’ve had for a long time,” Silvernell said.

The school will use federal pandemic recovery funds to hire some short-term positions and teacher aides to help high school students, he said.

“The teachers need help,” said school board member Caleb Breault. “We need people, whatever the title, to help kids who need the most help.”

In other matters:

During the public comment period, several people supported having an agricultural education program at the school. Ruth McCuin noted that several other schools in the area offer agricultural education. “Our kids deserve the same opportunity,” she said. CCS student Allison McLenithan attends agriculture classes and is an FFA member at Greenwich Central School, an experience she described as “life-changing.” Betsy Foot, a longtime agriculture instructor at GCS, said that 60 agricultural educational programs have started statewide since 2016, including programs in Hoosick Falls and Hudson Falls. The state offers grants of $10,000 per year for three years to start up agricultural programs. “It’s an awesome opportunity for Cambridge students,” Foot said. Later in the meeting, Silvernell reported that an action team that is part of the school’s strategic planning initiative will research agricultural education programs and do a presentation in the fall.

Silvernell said he was “horrified by the news from Uvalde,” where an armed intruder killed 19 students and two teachers in a Texas elementary school. “We’ve done a couple of things in response,” he said, without specifying them. He’ll ask the school’s insurance carrier to do a school safety audit.

On the mascot issue, Silvernell said he had received no updates from the courts. He’ll consult the school’s attorneys about whether state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s order to remove the Indian name and imagery by July 1 remains in effect while the case is pending.

At her last board meeting, Lester thanked the board for “13 years of support” and the school’s “amazing faculty and staff.” She’ll stay on as a temporary gap-closing data analyst until July 31.

The board hired five elementary teachers, two social studies teachers, one special education teacher, one speech pathologist, and one music teacher at salaries ranging from $45,095 to $57,661. The board approved a gay-straight alliance club and Students Against Destruction Decisions club starting with the 2022-2023 school year.

