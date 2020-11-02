NCAA's Election Day off sends message but is it needed?

A summer of activism, sparked by protests of racial injustice, led to a grassroots movement to give college athletes the day off from sports on Election Day.

The NCAA latched on to the idea and, under a mandate approved in September, organized athletics will go dark on college campuses across the country. It has not gone over without a hitch: Tuesdays are typically when that week's game plan is first put into action, and there has been grumbling from a few football coaches.

Clemson safety Nolan Turner, who is from the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama, said Monday he had already voted by absentee ballot.

"We're going to have our typical Tuesday practice today, and then (Tuesday) will kind of be a midweek day, get refreshed, get the body feeling good and really get dialed in on our game plan and what we've got to do against Notre Dame," Turner said of the top-ranked Tigers' trip to Indiana this weekend.

That's the point Turner's coach, Dabo Swinney, was making last month when he said he "didn't understand" the NCAA decision. Many players will have already voted and those that haven't probably wouldn't need all day to do so.