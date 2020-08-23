RAPTORS 150, NETS 122

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Norman Powell scored 29 points, fellow reserve Serge Ibaka added 27 points and 15 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors steamrolled into the Eastern Conference semifinals by routing the Brooklyn Nets to complete a four-game sweep.

The Raptors lost Kyle Lowry to an ankle injury in the first quarter but the defending NBA champions had more than enough depth and power left to wrap up the first sweep in franchise history and set up a series with the Boston Celtics.

Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 10 assists for the Raptors. They upped their record to 11-1 in the bubble and made it clear it won't be easy to knock them off their spot atop the NBA.

