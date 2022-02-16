BULLS 125, KINGS 118: DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points and broke an NBA record set by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain to help Chicago beat Sacramento.

DeRozan, who made 16 of 27 field goals, became the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points and shoot 50% or better in seven consecutive games. Chamberlain did it in six straight twice — during the 1960-61 and 1962-63 seasons.

Chicago moved a half-game ahead of Miami for the Eastern Conference lead. Coby White set a season high with 31 points and matched one with six 3-pointers.

De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 33 points and nine assists. Domantas Sabonis added 22 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his fourth game since a trade from Indiana.

