Navigating toward recovery

Justice underlies the notion of security from intentional injury. Simply put, justice is what protects us from the encroachment of others and the government on our right to interact freely, to enjoy the fruits of our labor, including property. A society may rapidly disintegrate if individuals believe that others — be they private or government entities — are ready to hurt, injure or unreasonably constrain them.

The lockdowns already imposed and proposed for second waves, or other potential pandemic responses, can interfere with these two principles. We see consequences. The protests and riots we have witnessed are not merely coincidental to yet one more act of police brutality, but they come after months of economic and social isolation from the novel coronavirus have cast shadows on the economic future of many. Reports of increased domestic violence and emergency calls to suicide hotlines confirm this distress. In some ways, to choose a certain policy prescription is to choose who is more likely to die.

Continued lockdowns are infeasible; somebody must produce essential food and services for others.