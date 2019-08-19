WASHINGTON — What started as an innocuous conversation during a public event has evolved into a golf partnership between NBA star Stephen Curry and Howard University.
The two-time NBA MVP announced Monday that he is helping Howard re-establish a golf program. Curry is providing a donation that will allow one of the country's most prominent historically black universities to launch Division I women's and men's teams for the 2020-21 academic year.
The 31-year-old Curry, who has won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, has long been known as a passionate golfer.
Howard previously fielded a Division II golf team, but that was discontinued.
The exact amount of Curry's donation has not been disclosed, but the university announced it would be a six-year partnership. Sports apparel company Under Armour, which sponsors Curry and is based in nearby Baltimore, will provide the uniforms and golf club manufacturer Callaway will supply the equipment.
Taurasi cleared
PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi has been medically cleared to play after missing most of the season with a back injury.
The team said Monday that the WNBA's all-time leading scorer will be activated and serve a one-game suspension during Tuesday's game. She was suspended after leaving the Mercury bench during a fight in a game on Aug. 10 against Dallas.
Taurasi will be eligible to play in the Mercury's next home game on Aug. 25. The 37-year-old has played in one game this season, scoring five points in 16 minutes.
Blatt has MS
PIRAEUS, Greece — Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
In a statement posted Monday on the website of Greek club Olympiakos, Blatt said he was diagnosed with condition, which attacks the central nervous system, "a few months ago" and has experienced fatigue, weakness in his legs and balance problems.
Blatt was appointed coach of Cleveland in June 2014 and took the team to the NBA finals in his first season, losing to the Golden State Warriors.
He was fired partway through the 2015-16 season, in which Cleveland won the NBA championship for the first time under coach Tyronn Lue. He has coached Olympiakos since June 2018.
No starter named yet
DAVIE, Fla. — Choosing the Miami Dolphins' quarterback has become a close call, mostly because both candidates have been only so-so, and coach Brian Flores isn't ready to announce his decision.
He is not sure he'll be ready before the final exhibition game, either.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start the third game of the preseason Thursday against Jacksonville, with Josh Rosen coming off the bench. But that doesn't mean Fitzpatrick has clinched the No. 1 job, Flores said Monday, even though the Dolphins are treating the game as a dress rehearsal for the season opener Sept. 8 against Baltimore.
Henry back
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans running back Derrick Henry is back at practice for the first time since hurting his left calf on the opening day of Tennessee's training camp.
Henry took part in individual drills Monday as the Titans worked in their indoor practice field with the temperature feeling higher than 100 degrees. Henry then went inside the team's headquarters and did not speak to reporters after practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.