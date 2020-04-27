National Sports Briefs

Blackhawks fire McDonough as president
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks fired team president John McDonough on Monday, cutting ties with a key figure in the most successful decade in team history and raising questions about the direction of one of the NHL's marquee franchises.
Lakers return SBA's $4.6M loan
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have repaid a loan of roughly $4.6 million from coronavirus business relief funds after learning the program had been depleted.
The Lakers applied for the loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, a part of the federal government's $2.2 trillion stimulus package. The Lakers' request was granted in the first round of distribution, but after the fund ran out of money in less than two weeks, the team returned its loan.
Fullback Develin retires from Patriots
BOSTON — Patriots fullback James Develin is retiring from the NFL because of complications from the neck injury that caused him to miss the final 14 games of last season.
The 31-year-old has been a staple of both New England’s offense and special teams since joining the team in 2012. The Brown graduate was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2017 as a fullback.
New York Giants add 15 free agents
The New York Giants have agreed to contract terms with 15 players who were not taken in the NFC draft this weekend.
Among the players who reached agreements were two Ohio State receivers, Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor. Mack played in 45 games with 28 starts for the Buckeyes. He had 79 catches for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns. Victor played in 47 games and finished his career with 83 receptions for 1,340 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Bulls hire Eversley as new GM
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have hired Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman as general manager and work under new top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas.
Eversley, a Canadian, becomes the Bulls' first black general manager after four years in Philadelphia's front office — the past two as senior vice president of player personnel.
Jets to pick up Adams' option
The Daily News has learned that the New York Jets will pick up All-Pro safety Jamal Adamms' fifth-year option before next Monday’s deadline. The value of the Adams’ option will be $9.86 million, the transition tag for safeties this year.
