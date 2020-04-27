National Sports Briefs

Blackhawks fire McDonough as president

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks fired team president John McDonough on Monday, cutting ties with a key figure in the most successful decade in team history and raising questions about the direction of one of the NHL's marquee franchises.

Lakers return SBA's $4.6M loan

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have repaid a loan of roughly $4.6 million from coronavirus business relief funds after learning the program had been depleted.

The Lakers applied for the loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, a part of the federal government's $2.2 trillion stimulus package. The Lakers' request was granted in the first round of distribution, but after the fund ran out of money in less than two weeks, the team returned its loan.

Fullback Develin retires from Patriots

BOSTON — Patriots fullback James Develin is retiring from the NFL because of complications from the neck injury that caused him to miss the final 14 games of last season.