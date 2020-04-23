National Briefs

Gaudet retiring from Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. — Bob Gaudet is retiring as Dartmouth's men's hockey coach after 23 years, effective June 30.
A 1981 Dartmouth graduate and goaltender on the last Big Green team to play in the NCAA Tournament, Gaudet is the all-time leader in both coaching wins (331) and games coached (752) at his alma mater. He became Dartmouth coach in 1997 after a nine-year run at Brown, replacing Roger Demment.
Gaudet, 61, announced his retirement Wednesday in a news release. He leaves the game with a coaching record of 424-482-112.
Blue Jackets sign Merzlikins
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a two-year, $8 million contract Thursday, putting him in competition with the freshly signed Joonas Korpisalo for the starting job.
The 26-year-old Latvian became a fan favorite while successfully filling in for an injured Korpisalo in the second half of the season. Merzlikins was set to be restricted free agent with arbitration rights after the 2019-20 season.
Scully hospitalized after fall
LOS ANGELES — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.
The team says the 92-year-old fell Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully is resting comfortably and is expected to be released soon.
“I won't be doing anymore head-first sliding,” he said in a quote posted on the team's Twitter account. “I never liked it.”
Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
Haarms chooses Brigham Young
PROVO, Utah — Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech.
The 7-foot-3 center from Amsterdam averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game while shooting 63% last season. Haarms finished fourth all-time at Purdue with 210 blocks.
Bills pick up option on White
BUFFALO — The Buffalo Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Tre’Davious White’s contract, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
White has been a starter since being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft out of LSU. He earned his first All-Pro selection last season, when he finished tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions.
College president pessimistic
Count University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins among those who don’t expect the college football season to start this fall.
Speaking to KVOI-AM in Tucson, Robbins said the university plans to bring back students and faculty during the fall semester, but cast a doubt on the ability to start the football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m really concerned about whether we’re going to be playing football in the fall,” he said. “My sense right now, I just don’t see that happening.”
Connecticut President Tom Katsouleas made a similar comment while speaking to journalism students during a teleconference earlier this week.
