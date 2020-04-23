National Briefs

The team says the 92-year-old fell Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully is resting comfortably and is expected to be released soon.

“I won't be doing anymore head-first sliding,” he said in a quote posted on the team's Twitter account. “I never liked it.”

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Haarms chooses Brigham Young

PROVO, Utah — Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech.

The 7-foot-3 center from Amsterdam averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game while shooting 63% last season. Haarms finished fourth all-time at Purdue with 210 blocks.

Bills pick up option on White

BUFFALO — The Buffalo Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Tre’Davious White’s contract, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.