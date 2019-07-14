Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. Summer of ‘69. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
3. Backlash. Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler
4. Lost and Found. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
5. Evvie Drake Starts Over. Linda Holmes. Ballantine
6. City of Girls. Elizabeth Gilbert. Riverhead
7. Unsolved. Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
8. Mrs. Everything. Jennifer Weiner. Atria
9. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact. Mike Maden. Putnam
10. Whisper Network. Chandler Baker. Flatiron
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Pioneers. David McCullough. Simon & Schuster
2. Unfreedom of the Press. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
3. Songs of America. Meacham/McGraw. Random House
4. Becoming. Michelle Obama. Crown
5. Girl, Stop Apologizing. Rachel Hollis. HarperCollins Leadership
6. The Coffee Bean. Gordon/West. Wiley
7. Howard Stern Comes Again. Howard Stern. Simon & Schuster
8. Dare to Lead. Brene Brown. Random House
9. Never Play Dead. Tomi Lahren. Broadside
10. Everything Is F(ASTERISK)cked. Mark Manson. Harper
Mass market paperbacks
1. The Reckoning. John Grisham. Dell
2. Cottage by the Sea. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
3. Someone to Honor. Mary Balogh. Berkley
4. Tailspin. Sandra Brown. Vision
5. The Store. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central
6. Past Tense. Lee Child. Dell
7. The Perfect Couple. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
8. Triple Homicide. James Patterson. Vision
9. In His Father’s Footsteps. Danielle Steel. Dell
10. Burning Daylight. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
Trade paperback
1. Before We Were Yours. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
2. The Reckoning. John Grisham. Bantam
3. Little Fires Everywhere. Celeste Ng. Penguin
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Heather Morris. Harper
5. The Outsider. Stephen King. Gallery
6. The President Is Missing. Clinton/Patterson. Grand Central/Knopf
7. The Woman in the Window. A.J. Finn. Morrow
8. Long Road to Mercy. David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. The Mueller Report. Scribner
10. A Gentleman in Moscow. Amor Towles. Penguin Books
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.