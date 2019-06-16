Where the Crawdads Sing

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam

2. Unsolved. Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown

3. City of Girls. Elizabeth Gilbert. Riverhead

4. Queen Bee. Dorothea Benton Frank. Morrow

5. Fall; or, Dodge in Hell. Neal Stephenson. Morrow

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous. Ocean Vuong. Penguin Press

7. Skin Game. Woods/Hall. Putnam

8. Redemption. David Baldacci. Grand Central

9. The 18th Abduction. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

10. Sunset Beach. Mary Kay Andrews. St Martin’s

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Unfreedom of the Press. Mark R. Levin. Threshold

2. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered. Kilgariff/Hardstark. Forge

3. The Pioneers. David McCullough. Simon & Schuster

4. Siege. Michael Wolff. Holt

5. Howard Stern Comes Again. Howard Stern. Simon & Schuster

6. Naturally Tan. Tan France. St. Martin’s

7. Becoming. Michelle Obama. Crown

8. Sea Stories. William H. McRaven. Grand Central

9. The Moment of Lift. Melinda Gates. Flatiron

10. Girl, Stop Apologizing. Rachel Hollis. HarperCollins Leadership

Mass market paperbacks

1. Shadow Warrior. Christine Feehan. Berkley

2. In His Father’s Footsteps. Danielle Steel. Dell

3. Liar, Liar. Lisa Jackson. Zebra

4. Past Tense. Lee Child. Dell

5. Triple Homicide. James Patterson. Vision

6. Texas Nights. Debbie Macomber. Mira

7. Riding Shotgun. William W. Johstone. Pinnacle

8. Unbridled. Diana Palmer. HQN

9. Spymaster. Brad Thor. Pocket

10. The Gray Ghost. Cussler/Burcell. Putnam

Trade paperback

1. The Mueller Report. Scribner

2. Before We Were Yours. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine

3. Little Fires Everywhere. Celeste Ng. Penguin

4. Long Road to Mercy. David Baldacci. Grand Central

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Heather Morris. Harper

6. Calypso. David Sedaris. Back Bay

7. The Outsider. Stephen King. Gallery

8. The Woman in the Window. A.J. Finn. Morrow

9. My Hero Academia, Vol. 19. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz

10. The Mister. E.L. James. Vintage

