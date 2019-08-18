Here are the best-sellers for the week that ended Aug. 10:
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. The Inn. Patterson/Fox. Little, Brown
3. One Good Deed. David Baldacci. Grand Central
4. The Turn of the Key. Ruth Ware. Scout
5. Outfox. Sandra Brown. Grand Central
6. A Dangerous Man. Robert Crais. Putnam
7. The Nickel Boys. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
8. The New Girl. Daniel Silva. Harper
9. Summer of '69. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
10. Chances Are... Richard Russo. Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Tiny but Mighty. Hannah Shaw. Plume
2. Becoming. Michelle Obama. Crown
3. Dare to Lead. Brene Brown. Random House
4. Unfreedom of the Press. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
5. Three Women. Lisa Taddeo. Avid Reader
6. Girl, Stop Apologizing. Rachel Hollis. HarperCollins Leadership
7. It's Not Supposed to Be This Way. Lysa TerKeurst. Nelson
8. Justice on Trial. Hemingway/Severino. Regnery
9. The Pioneers. David McCullough. Simon & Schuster
10. Never Settle. Marty Smith. Twelve
Mass market paperbacks
1. The Reckoning. John Grisham. Dell
2. Turning Point. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Willing to Die. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
4. Connections in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin's
5. Laughter in the Rain. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
6. Crucible. James Rollins. Morrow
7. Frontier America. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. Cottage by the Sea. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
9. The Art of Racing in the Rain (movie tie-in). Garth Stein. Harper
10. Paradox. Catherine Coulter. Pocket
Trade paperback
1. The Art of Racing in the Rain (movie tie-in). Garth Stein. Harper
2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Heather Morris. Harper
3. My Hero Academia, Vol. 20
4. Before We Were Yours. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
5. Little Fires Everywhere. Celeste Ng. Penguin
6. Ambush. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
7. The Woman in the Window. A.J. Finn. Morrow
8. The Flight Girls. Noelle Salazar. Mira
9. Born a Crime. Trevor Noah. Random/Spiegel & Grau
10. The Overstory. Richard Powers. Norton
