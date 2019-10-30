Here are the best-sellers for the week that ended Oct. 24:
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Guardians. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. The 19th Christmas. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
3. The Institute. Stephen King. Scribner
4. Olive, Again. Elizabeth Strout. Random House
5. The Dutch House. Ann Patchett. Harper
6. The Testaments. Margaret Atwood. Doubleday/Talese
7. The Water Dancer. Ta-Nehisi Coates. One World
8. Ninth House. Leigh Bardugo. Flatiron
9. Bloody Genius. John Sandford. Putnam
10. Child's Play. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Me. Elton John. Holt
2. I Really Needed This Today. Hoda Kotb. Putnam
3. Catch and Kill. Ronan Farrow. Little, Brown
4. Trailblazer. Marc Benioff. Currency
5. Blowout. Rachel Maddow. Crown
6. The Way I Heard It. Mike Rowe. Gallery
7. Dear Girls. Ali Wong. Random House
8. Talking to Strangers. Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
9. The Infinite Game. Simon Sinek. Portfolio
10. Home Work. Julie Andrews. Hachette
MASS MARKET
1. Beauchamp Hall. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Dark Sacred Night. Michael Connelly. Vision
3. Holy Ghost. John Sandford. Putnam
4. Target: Alex Cross. James Patterson. Vision
5. Doctor Sleep (movie tie-in). Stephen King. Pocket
6. Alaskan Holiday. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
7. Year One. Nora Roberts. St. Martin's
8. Kisses in the Snow. Debbie Macomber. Mira
9. Look Alive Twenty-Five. Janet Evanovich. Putnam
10. Play Dirty. Sandra Brown. Pocket
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Every Breath. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
2. The Great Alone. Kristin Hannah. Griffin
3. Redemption. David Baldacci. Grand Central
4. The 18th Abduction. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
5. Nine Perfect Strangers. Liane Moriarty. Flatiron
6. Critical Role Vox Machina: Origins, Vol. 1
7. The Overstory. Richard Powers. Norton
8. A Spark of Light. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
9. Before We Were Yours. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
10. A Well-Behaved Woman. Therese Anne Fowler. Griffin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.