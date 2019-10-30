Here are the best-sellers for the week that ended Oct. 24:

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Guardians. John Grisham. Doubleday

2. The 19th Christmas. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

3. The Institute. Stephen King. Scribner

4. Olive, Again. Elizabeth Strout. Random House

5. The Dutch House. Ann Patchett. Harper

6. The Testaments. Margaret Atwood. Doubleday/Talese

7. The Water Dancer. Ta-Nehisi Coates. One World

8. Ninth House. Leigh Bardugo. Flatiron

9. Bloody Genius. John Sandford. Putnam

10. Child's Play. Danielle Steel. Delacorte

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Me. Elton John. Holt

2. I Really Needed This Today. Hoda Kotb. Putnam

3. Catch and Kill. Ronan Farrow. Little, Brown

4. Trailblazer. Marc Benioff. Currency

5. Blowout. Rachel Maddow. Crown

6. The Way I Heard It. Mike Rowe. Gallery

7. Dear Girls. Ali Wong. Random House

8. Talking to Strangers. Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown

9. The Infinite Game. Simon Sinek. Portfolio

10. Home Work. Julie Andrews. Hachette

MASS MARKET

1. Beauchamp Hall. Danielle Steel. Dell

2. Dark Sacred Night. Michael Connelly. Vision

3. Holy Ghost. John Sandford. Putnam

4. Target: Alex Cross. James Patterson. Vision

5. Doctor Sleep (movie tie-in). Stephen King. Pocket

6. Alaskan Holiday. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine

7. Year One. Nora Roberts. St. Martin's

8. Kisses in the Snow. Debbie Macomber. Mira

9. Look Alive Twenty-Five. Janet Evanovich. Putnam

10. Play Dirty. Sandra Brown. Pocket

TRADE PAPERBACK

1. Every Breath. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

2. The Great Alone. Kristin Hannah. Griffin

3. Redemption. David Baldacci. Grand Central

4. The 18th Abduction. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central

5. Nine Perfect Strangers. Liane Moriarty. Flatiron

6. Critical Role Vox Machina: Origins, Vol. 1

7. The Overstory. Richard Powers. Norton

8. A Spark of Light. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine

9. Before We Were Yours. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine

10. A Well-Behaved Woman. Therese Anne Fowler. Griffin

