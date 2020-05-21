NASCAR Results

CUP SERIES TOYOTA 500
Wednesday night
At Darlington RacewayDarlington, S.C.Lap length: 1.37 miles(Start position in parentheses)
1. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 208 laps, 47 points.
2. (26) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 208, 35.
3. (20) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 208, 40.
4. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 208, 33.
5. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 208, 39.
6. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 208, 39.
7. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 208, 35.
8. (37) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 208, 29.
9. (7) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 208, 29.
10. (15) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 208, 44.
11. (24) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 208, 26.
12. (34) William Byron, Chevrolet, 208, 30.
13. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 208, 24.
14. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 208, 23.
15. (18) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 208, 22.
16. (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 208, 21.
17. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 208, 20.
18. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 208, 29.
19. (2) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 208, 18.
20. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 208, 17.
21. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 208, 24.
22. (4) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 208, 35.
23. (32) Chris Buescher, Ford, 208, 14.
24. (31) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 207, 13.
25. (39) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 207, 12.
26. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 207, 11.
27. (25) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 207, 10.
28. (29) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 207, 0.
29. (30) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 207, 0.
30. (11) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 206, 9.
31. (22) Cole Custer, Ford, 206, 6.
32. (28) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 206, 5.
33. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 204, 0.
34. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 204, 3.
35. (12) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 202, 2.
36. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 202, 0.
37. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, transmission, 201, 1.
38. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 200, 14.
39. (1) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, engine, 69, 2.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.085 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 42 minutes, 23 seconds.
Margin of Victory: Caution seconds.
Caution Flags: 11 for 54 laps.
Lead Changes: 17 among 14 drivers.
Lap Leaders: R.Preece 0; T.Dillon 1-8; J.Logano 9-27; B.Wallace 28-30; C.Bowyer 31-83; M.Truex 84-99; K.Harvick 100-109; D.Suarez 110; C.Bowyer 111-128; R.Newman 129-133; E.Jones 134-160; C.Elliott 161-175; B.Keselowski 176-181; B.Poole 182; C.Elliott 183-190; B.Keselowski 191; C.Elliott 192-196; D.Hamlin 197-208
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bowyer, 2 times for 71 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 28 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 27 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 19 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 16 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 12 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 10 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 8 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 7 laps; R.Newman, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 3 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Poole, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Preece, 1 time for 0 laps.
XFINITY TOYOTA 200
Thursday
At Darlington RacewayDarlington, S.C.Lap length: 1.37 miles(Start position in parentheses)
1. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 147 laps, 50 points.
2. (26) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 147, 0.
3. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147, 48.
4. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 147, 42.
5. (1) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 147, 50.
6. (23) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 147, 40.
7. (4) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 147, 40.
8. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 147, 42.
9. (12) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 147, 28.
10. (3) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 147, 28.
11. (22) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 147, 0.
12. (30) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 147, 26.
13. (6) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 147, 24.
14. (17) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 147, 23.
15. (13) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 147, 22.
16. (15) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 147, 21.
17. (16) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 147, 20.
18. (5) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 147, 19.
19. (36) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 147, 18.
20. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 147, 17.
21. (19) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 147, 16.
22. (28) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 147, 0.
23. (34) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 147, 14.
24. (24) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 147, 13.
25. (2) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 146, 20.
26. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 146, 11.
27. (31) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 146, 10.
28. (29) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 145, 0.
29. (20) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 145, 8.
30. (33) Mason Massey, Toyota, 143, 7.
31. (32) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 143, 6.
32. (21) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 142, 5.
33. (35) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 142, 0.
34. (27) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 135, 3.
35. (14) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 129, 2.
36. (18) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, vibration, 122, 1.
37. (39) Colin Garrett, Toyota, 111, 1.
38. (38) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, handling, 35, 1.
39. (37) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, suspension, 1, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.371 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 44 minutes, 26 seconds.
Margin of Victory: .086 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 28 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: N.Gragson 0-46; R.Chastain 47; K.Busch 48-91; J.Allgaier 92; B.Brown 93; J.Allgaier 94-95; C.Briscoe 96-129; J.Allgaier 130-135; C.Briscoe 136-145; K.Busch 146; C.Briscoe 147
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): N.Gragson, 1 time for 46 laps; C.Briscoe, 3 times for 45 laps; K.Busch, 2 times for 45 laps; J.Allgaier, 3 times for 9 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Brown, 1 time for 1 lap.
