Friday's qualifying; race Saturday

At Kentucky Speedway

Sparta, Ky.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 184.590 mph.

2. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 183.799.

3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 183.443.

4. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 183.355.

5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 183.312.

6. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 182.890.

7. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 182.834.

8. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 182.587.

9. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 182.556.

10. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 182.426.

11. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 182.309.

12. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 182.278.

13. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 182.149.

14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 182.020.

15. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 181.996.

16. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 181.904.

17. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 181.500.

18. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 181.433.

19. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 181.354.

20. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 181.336.

21. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 181.080.

22. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 180.759.

23. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 180.681.

24. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 180.517.

25. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 180.313.

26. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 180.276.

27. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 180.090.

28. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 179.952.

29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 179.916.

30. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 179.862.

31. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 178.974.

32. (51) Bayley Currey, Ford, 177.708.

33. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 177.509.

34. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 176.858.

35. (52) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 174.396.

36. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 174.020.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments