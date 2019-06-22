Saturday's qualifying; Race Sunday

At Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, Calif.

Lap Length: 2.52 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 95.712 mph.

2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 95.669.

3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 95.618.

4. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 95.597.

5. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 95.234.

6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 95.207.

7. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 95.127.

8. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 95.095.

9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 94.988.

10. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 94.828.

11. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 94.347.

12. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 94.133.

13. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 95.046.

14. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 95.010.

15. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 94.872.

16. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 94.751.

17. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 94.748.

18. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 94.677.

19. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 94.573.

20. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 94.431.

21. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 94.396.

22. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 94.384.

23. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 94.372.

24. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 94.224.

25. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 94.211.

26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 94.052.

27. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 94.026.

28. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 93.737.

29. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 93.520.

30. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 93.506.

31. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 93.487.

32. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 93.018.

33. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 92.656.

34. (52) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 92.165.

35. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 91.897.

36. (51) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 91.488.

37. (15) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 88.695.

38. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 0.000.

