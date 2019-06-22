Saturday's qualifying; Race Sunday
At Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma, Calif.
Lap Length: 2.52 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 95.712 mph.
2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 95.669.
3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 95.618.
4. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 95.597.
5. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 95.234.
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 95.207.
7. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 95.127.
8. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 95.095.
9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 94.988.
10. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 94.828.
11. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 94.347.
12. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 94.133.
13. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 95.046.
14. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 95.010.
15. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 94.872.
16. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 94.751.
17. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 94.748.
18. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 94.677.
19. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 94.573.
20. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 94.431.
21. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 94.396.
22. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 94.384.
23. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 94.372.
24. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 94.224.
25. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 94.211.
26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 94.052.
27. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 94.026.
28. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 93.737.
29. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 93.520.
30. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 93.506.
31. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 93.487.
32. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 93.018.
33. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 92.656.
34. (52) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 92.165.
35. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 91.897.
36. (51) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 91.488.
37. (15) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 88.695.
38. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 0.000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.