Playoff Races

Sunday, Sept. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas

Saturday, Sept. 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sunday, Sept. 29 — Bank of American ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Sunday, Oct. 6 — MENCS race, Dover, Del.

Sunday, Oct. 13 — 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.

Sunday, Oct. 20 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Sunday, Oct. 27 — First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.

Sunday, Nov. 3 — AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, Nov. 10 — Bluegreen Vacations 500, Avondale, Ariz.

Sunday, Nov. 17 — Ford EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders

Through Sept. 8

1. Kyle Busch, 2045

2. Denny Hamlin, 2030

3. Martin Truex Jr., 2029

4. Kevin Harvick, 2028

5. Joey Logano, 2028

6. Brad Keselowski, 2024

7. Chase Elliott, 2018

8. Kurt Busch, 2011

9. Alex Bowman, 2005

10. Erik Jones, 2005

11. Kyle Larson, 2005

12. Ryan Blaney, 2004

13. William Byron, 2001

14. Aric Almirola, 2001

15. Clint Bowyer, 2000

16. Ryan Newman, 2000

