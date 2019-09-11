Playoff Races
Sunday, Sept. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas
Saturday, Sept. 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
Sunday, Sept. 29 — Bank of American ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Sunday, Oct. 6 — MENCS race, Dover, Del.
Sunday, Oct. 13 — 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.
Sunday, Oct. 20 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Sunday, Oct. 27 — First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.
Sunday, Nov. 3 — AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas
Sunday, Nov. 10 — Bluegreen Vacations 500, Avondale, Ariz.
Sunday, Nov. 17 — Ford EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Fla.
Points Leaders
Through Sept. 8
1. Kyle Busch, 2045
2. Denny Hamlin, 2030
3. Martin Truex Jr., 2029
4. Kevin Harvick, 2028
5. Joey Logano, 2028
6. Brad Keselowski, 2024
7. Chase Elliott, 2018
8. Kurt Busch, 2011
9. Alex Bowman, 2005
10. Erik Jones, 2005
11. Kyle Larson, 2005
12. Ryan Blaney, 2004
13. William Byron, 2001
14. Aric Almirola, 2001
15. Clint Bowyer, 2000
16. Ryan Newman, 2000
