NASCAR Cup Champions
2018 — Joey Logano
2017 — Martin Truex, Jr.
2016 — Jimmie Johnson
2015 — Kyle Busch
2014 — Kevin Havrick
2013 — Jimmie Johnson
2012 — Brad Keselowski
2011 — Tony Stewart
2010 — Jimmie Johnson
2009 — Jimmie Johnson
2008 — Jimmie Johnson
2007 — Jimmie Johnson
2006 — Jimmie Johnson
2005 — Tony Stewart
2004 — Kurt Busch
2003 — Matt Kenseth
2002 — Tony Stewart
2001 — Jeff Gordon
2000 — Bobby Labonte
Source: NASCAR.com
