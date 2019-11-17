NASCAR Cup Champions

2018 — Joey Logano

2017 — Martin Truex, Jr.

2016 — Jimmie Johnson

2015 — Kyle Busch

2014 — Kevin Havrick

2013 — Jimmie Johnson

2012 — Brad Keselowski

2011 — Tony Stewart

2010 — Jimmie Johnson

2009 — Jimmie Johnson

2008 — Jimmie Johnson

2007 — Jimmie Johnson

2006 — Jimmie Johnson

2005 — Tony Stewart

2004 — Kurt Busch

2003 — Matt Kenseth

2002 — Tony Stewart

2001 — Jeff Gordon

2000 — Bobby Labonte

Source: NASCAR.com

