Name drop: Cleveland set to say goodbye to Indians for good

At some point, Guardians merchandise will go on sale and the massive script "Indians" logo crowning the ballpark's massive left-field scoreboard will be taken down, a moment many Clevelanders could have never imagined possible.

And while the end of Indians has been known for a while, it still seemed to sneak up on some fans.

"It kind of hit us when we came in," Kathy Wainwright of Elyria, Ohio, said as she and her husband, Mark, grabbed a bite to eat and a couple pregame beers before the Indians hosted the Royals.

Before entering the ballpark, the couple walked to the corner of Ontario Street and Carnegie Avenue to take a photo of the home plate entrance where a lighted "Indians" sign welcomes fans.

"I knew it was the last time I'd get to see it that way," Mark said.

The team is not planning any ceremony to honor the Indians' final performance at home. Unfortunately for many Cleveland fans, it's happening at the same time that the Browns are hosting the Chicago Bears just one mile away at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Indians' last home at-bat has been another delicate line to navigate for the club, whose decision to change the name elicited heavy criticism from fans who felt the team caved to a small, vocal minority.