Mullen building set for wrecking ball by end of the year (copy)

QUEENSBURY — An eyesore on Bay Road is set to come down by the end of the year.

The former Mullen Iron Works building has been abandoned for about two decades. Former owner Dave Mullen walked away from the property at 275 Bay Road after his business closed.

The county has been trying for many years to get rid of the dilapidated structure, which is covered in graffiti and has a partially caved-in roof. It is located next to the BD medical device plant on a heavily traveled thoroughfare.

There had been fears of environmental contamination at the property. However, a series of tests found asbestos but no major contaminants.

The county had foreclosed upon the property because of over $300,000 in delinquent taxes.

Lexie Delurey, director of the Warren County Real Property Tax Agency, said the deed to the property was transferred over to the county on Oct. 27.

Delurey said the contractor Bronze Contracting, which is based in Remsen in Oneida County, was given a 30-day deadline to raze the structure.

“They have to have it completed by Dec. 25,” she said told the Feb. 24 meeting of the Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services Committee.