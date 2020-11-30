Mullen building set for wrecking ball by end of the year (copy)

QUEENSBURY — An eyesore on Bay Road is set to come down by the end of the year.
The former Mullen Iron Works building has been abandoned for about two decades. Former owner Dave Mullen walked away from the property at 275 Bay Road after his business closed.
The county has been trying for many years to get rid of the dilapidated structure, which is covered in graffiti and has a partially caved-in roof. It is located next to the BD medical device plant on a heavily traveled thoroughfare.
There had been fears of environmental contamination at the property. However, a series of tests found asbestos but no major contaminants.
The county had foreclosed upon the property because of over $300,000 in delinquent taxes.
Lexie Delurey, director of the Warren County Real Property Tax Agency, said the deed to the property was transferred over to the county on Oct. 27.
Delurey said the contractor Bronze Contracting, which is based in Remsen in Oneida County, was given a 30-day deadline to raze the structure.
“They have to have it completed by Dec. 25,” she said told the Feb. 24 meeting of the Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services Committee.
“A little Christmas present for Queensbury,” quipped Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.
“Long awaited, but very good,” said Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted in March to proceed with demolition of the structure.
An amendment offered by 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer to delay demolition for six months to see if there were any people interested in purchasing the property narrowly failed.
Strough had previously said that he believed the redevelopment potential was limited because it is a small lot, which would not comply with setback requirements.
Strough had wanted the county to put a facility on the lot that could house bathrooms and parking spaces for people using the adjacent bike path.
County spokesman Don Lehman said there have been no decisions made on use of the property after the site is cleaned up. The county could still explore interest from potential buyers.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said he is happy that the building, which is a safety hazard and an eyesore, will be coming down.
